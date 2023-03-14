Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $7.28 changed hands at -$0.75 or -9.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $338.45M. AMPY’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.58% off its 52-week high of $10.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.97, which suggests the last value was 31.73% up since then. When we look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 521.94K.

Analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Instantly AMPY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.07 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.18%, with the 5-day performance at -25.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is -7.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPY’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -64.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amplify Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.66% over the past 6 months, a -15.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.09 million and $58.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.64%. The 2023 estimates are for Amplify Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -15.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares while 44.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.93%. There are 44.47% institutions holding the Amplify Energy Corp. stock share, with Lasry, Marc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.66% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million AMPY shares worth $16.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 2.41 million shares worth $15.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $6.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $7.06 million.