Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 29.18 million Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.21 changing hands around $0.49 or 68.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.82M. AIMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1387.6% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at Ainos Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45K.

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

Instantly AIMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 59.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 68.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.16%, with the 5-day performance at 59.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is 75.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

Ainos Inc. (AIMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Ainos Inc. earnings to increase by 3.60%.

AIMD Dividends

Ainos Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.49% of Ainos Inc. shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.34%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the Ainos Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 38318.0 AIMD shares worth $45215.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 10211.0 shares worth $12048.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.