AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.14 or -12.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.02M. ACRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -700.0% off its 52-week high of $7.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was -10.42% down since then. When we look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.03K.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -12.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.52%, with the 5-day performance at -20.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is -45.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACRX’s forecast low is $80.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.91% over the past 6 months, a 219.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 57.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $600k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2k and $442k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 224,900.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.00%. The 2023 estimates are for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 38.20%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 12.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.26%. There are 12.11% institutions holding the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Rock Springs Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.25% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million ACRX shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.43 million.