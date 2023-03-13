ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.57 million ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.63 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $147.67M. ZIMV’s last price was a discount, traded about -414.03% off its 52-week high of $28.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 10.3% up since then. When we look at ZimVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 661.22K.

Analysts gave the ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIMV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZimVie Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

With action -9.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.72%, with the 5-day performance at -9.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is -42.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.68 days.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZimVie Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.28% over the past 6 months, a -81.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $237 million.

The 2023 estimates are for ZimVie Inc. earnings to increase by 32.90%.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 01.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of ZimVie Inc. shares while 78.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.85%. There are 78.78% institutions holding the ZimVie Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.50% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million ZIMV shares worth $32.18 million.

Camber Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 2.6 million shares worth $25.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $14.64 million under it, the former controlled 6.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $7.65 million.