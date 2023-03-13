Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.18 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.79M. YELL’s current price is a discount, trading about -290.37% off its 52-week high of $8.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.29, which suggests the last value was -5.05% down since then. When we look at Yellow Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.65K.

Analysts gave the Yellow Corporation (YELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YELL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yellow Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.69 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.15%, with the 5-day performance at -16.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is -34.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YELL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -175.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yellow Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.32% over the past 6 months, a -333.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yellow Corporation will rise 7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -67.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yellow Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Yellow Corporation earnings to increase by 119.40%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.41% of Yellow Corporation shares while 42.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.08%. There are 42.58% institutions holding the Yellow Corporation stock share, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million YELL shares worth $12.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 2.11 million shares worth $10.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $7.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.63 million.