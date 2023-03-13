Why To Invest In X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.32M. XFOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.79% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 26.97% up since then. When we look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XFOR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.86%, with the 5-day performance at -7.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is -8.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XFOR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -686.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.08% for it to hit the projected low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.34% over the past 6 months, a 66.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 80.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.80%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 21.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 46.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.74%. There are 46.47% institutions holding the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million XFOR shares worth $11.15 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 6.39 million shares worth $10.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $4.96 million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.46 million.