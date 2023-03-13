Why To Invest In Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock?

In the last trading session, 71.78 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at $0.11 or 8.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.70M. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2138.81% off its 52-week high of $30.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 8.21% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.26 million.

Analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BBBY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.03.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 8.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.61%, with the 5-day performance at -10.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -48.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBBY’s forecast low is $0.10 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.74% over the past 6 months, a -1,094.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -120.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2023 will be $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.05 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 41.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.27%. There are 41.52% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 11.49 million BBBY shares worth $69.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 8.21 million shares worth $49.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.68 million shares estimated at $14.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $13.92 million.