Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.80M. FREE’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.71% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was -3.97% down since then. When we look at Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.77K.

Analysts gave the Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FREE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Instantly FREE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.22 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.08%, with the 5-day performance at -21.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) is -30.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FREE’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -495.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Whole Earth Brands Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.89 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $136.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.71 million and $130.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Whole Earth Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 100.20%.

FREE Dividends

Whole Earth Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 13.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.05% of Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares while 71.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.07%. There are 71.35% institutions holding the Whole Earth Brands Inc. stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million FREE shares worth $13.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.07% or 2.55 million shares worth $9.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $3.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $2.83 million.