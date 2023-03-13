When Will Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.11 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $293.29M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -501.42% off its 52-week high of $12.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 38.86% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Analysts gave the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.54%, with the 5-day performance at -13.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 14.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLAP’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -610.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -184.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.83 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $31.41 million.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.09% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares while 44.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.60%. There are 44.54% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corporation stock share, with Beach Point Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 19.84 million LLAP shares worth $31.34 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.28% or 13.21 million shares worth $23.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $1.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $1.39 million.