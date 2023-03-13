What Is The Performance Outlook For Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.23 changing hands around $0.07 or 3.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $272.29M. HRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.1% off its 52-week high of $6.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 6.73% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.43 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 3.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.80%, with the 5-day performance at -3.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -16.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.57 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.93% over the past 6 months, a 15.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics Inc. will rise 48.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.9 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $30.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.66 million and $23.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 10.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 23.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares while 102.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.82%. There are 102.49% institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.98% of the shares, roughly 11.87 million HRTX shares worth $26.94 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 11.75 million shares worth $26.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.93 million shares estimated at $8.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $7.6 million.