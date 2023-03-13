Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Stock Could Make A -241.25% Loss

In the last trading session, 10.44 million Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.13 or 20.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.10M. VS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2862.5% off its 52-week high of $23.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 52.5% up since then. When we look at Versus Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Versus Systems Inc. (VS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Versus Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Instantly VS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 20.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.78%, with the 5-day performance at 15.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is -26.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VS’s forecast low is $2.73 with $2.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -241.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -241.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Versus Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.33% over the past 6 months, a 53.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Versus Systems Inc. will fall -75.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $490k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Versus Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $450k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $371.26k and $307.51k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Versus Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.90%.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.84% of Versus Systems Inc. shares while 2.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.99%. There are 2.76% institutions holding the Versus Systems Inc. stock share, with IFP Advisors, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 30000.0 VS shares worth $14565.0.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 12500.0 shares worth $35062.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 1207.0 shares estimated at $2450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.