The Stock Of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $3.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.31 changed hands at -$0.13 or -3.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $487.21M. NGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.75% off its 52-week high of $4.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 69.79% up since then. When we look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NGL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Instantly NGL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.03 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 173.55%, with the 5-day performance at -14.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is 93.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 9.37% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.58% for it to hit the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGL Energy Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 116.34% over the past 6 months, a 113.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGL Energy Partners LP will rise 123.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -275.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.53 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NGL Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.53 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.90%. The 2023 estimates are for NGL Energy Partners LP earnings to increase by 60.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 09.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.93% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 26.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.98%. There are 26.04% institutions holding the NGL Energy Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.09% of the shares, roughly 19.72 million NGL shares worth $25.63 million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 3.72 million shares worth $4.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. With 12.41 million shares estimated at $14.52 million under it, the former controlled 9.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held about 5.59% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million shares worth around $8.55 million.