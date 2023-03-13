The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.88. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.45M. WTERâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -500.0% off its 52-week high of $1.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at The Alkaline Water Company Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WTER as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Instantly WTER was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2120 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -0.34% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s 5-day performance at -14.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is -24.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -68.42% over the past 6 months, a 52.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Alkaline Water Company Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $19.9 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.11 million and $16.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.40%. The 2023 estimates are for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.10%.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares while 7.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.60%. There are 7.11% institutions holding the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million WTER shares worth $1.25 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 1.23 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 5.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $0.42 million.