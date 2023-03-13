Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -35.98 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.65 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.93B. SYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.36% off its 52-week high of $28.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 50.42% up since then. When we look at Symbotic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.20K.

Analysts gave the Symbotic Inc. (SYM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Symbotic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.21 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.82%, with the 5-day performance at 7.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is -2.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYM’s forecast low is $14.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Symbotic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.87% over the past 6 months, a -36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 287.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.41 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Symbotic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $252.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Symbotic Inc. earnings to increase by 95.60%.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.79% of Symbotic Inc. shares while 39.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.31%. There are 39.37% institutions holding the Symbotic Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 33.22% of the shares, roughly 20.0 million SYM shares worth $230.0 million.

Softbank Group Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.32% or 2.0 million shares worth $23.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $1.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 46250.0 shares worth around $0.53 million.