Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.05 or 11.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.47M. SDIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -2100.0% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SDIG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5466 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 11.54% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.11%, with the 5-day performance at -4.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -7.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SDIGâ€™s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -68.72% over the past 6 months, a -98.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. will rise 28.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 232.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.18 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $24.21 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.01 million and $28.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.70%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.73% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares while 40.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.64%. There are 40.42% institutions holding the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million SDIG shares worth $1.6 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 2.27 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $60773.0.