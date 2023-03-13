Stock Performance Of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.29 million Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.20M. BSFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1570.59% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2425 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -6.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -54.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSFC’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1664.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1370.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Star Foods Corp. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Star Foods Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 177.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Blue Star Foods Corp. earnings to increase by 51.40%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 30 and April 03.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.32% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares while 4.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.97%.