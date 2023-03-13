Stock Performance And Forecast For Century Aluminum Company

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.66 changed hands at -$0.42 or -4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. CENX’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.01% off its 52-week high of $29.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.27, which suggests the last value was 45.45% up since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.27 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.15%, with the 5-day performance at -21.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is -8.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.31% over the past 6 months, a 280.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Aluminum Company will fall -488.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -132.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $539.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Century Aluminum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $512 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $659.1 million and $753.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Century Aluminum Company earnings to increase by 91.70%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.90% of Century Aluminum Company shares while 57.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.59%. There are 57.56% institutions holding the Century Aluminum Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.37% of the shares, roughly 9.48 million CENX shares worth $50.04 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.05% or 8.27 million shares worth $43.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.5 million shares estimated at $36.8 million under it, the former controlled 4.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.18% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $31.2 million.