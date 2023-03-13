Should You Invest In Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138.34M. DOMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -565.0% off its 52-week high of $2.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.64K.

Analysts gave the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DOMA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Doma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.78%, with the 5-day performance at -28.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is -18.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOMA’s forecast low is $0.45 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Doma Holdings Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.08 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Doma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $102.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $137.68 million and $112.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Doma Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -486.80%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.96% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares while 38.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.50%. There are 38.25% institutions holding the Doma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Foundation Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.63% of the shares, roughly 44.78 million DOMA shares worth $19.68 million.

StepStone Group LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 14.88 million shares worth $6.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.44 million shares estimated at $2.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $1.65 million.