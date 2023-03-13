Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.74 changed hands at -$1.1 or -5.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.93B. SHLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.36% off its 52-week high of $32.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.58, which suggests the last value was 53.81% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.34 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.93%, with the 5-day performance at -21.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is -15.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.91% over the past 6 months, a 59.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.74 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $113.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.98 million and $73.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings to increase by 54.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 72.44% per year.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares while 92.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.42%. There are 92.62% institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million SHLS shares worth $276.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.80% or 9.39 million shares worth $196.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $65.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $63.77 million.