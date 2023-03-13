Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.24 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.01M. SNCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -2612.5% off its 52-week high of $6.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24. When we look at Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.75K.

Analysts gave the Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SNCE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

Instantly SNCE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3099 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.35%, with the 5-day performance at -14.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) is -50.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Science 37 Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.35% over the past 6 months, a 38.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Science 37 Holdings Inc. will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.21 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.38 million and $18.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Science 37 Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 46.10%.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.09% of Science 37 Holdings Inc. shares while 61.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.90%. There are 61.47% institutions holding the Science 37 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.98% of the shares, roughly 19.81 million SNCE shares worth $31.89 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 4.33 million shares worth $6.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.38 million shares estimated at $2.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $3.36 million.