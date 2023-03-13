Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 7.12 million Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $522.10M. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.18% off its 52-week high of $5.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was -5.88% down since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.80 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5667 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -6.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.99%, with the 5-day performance at -21.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -51.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QRTEA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.10% over the past 6 months, a -86.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qurate Retail Inc. will fall -57.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -113.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.51 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.5 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.06 billion and $2.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc. earnings to decrease by -926.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 08.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.94% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares while 84.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.38%. There are 84.12% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.20% of the shares, roughly 49.35 million QRTEA shares worth $99.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 34.36 million shares worth $69.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 33.21 million shares estimated at $54.13 million under it, the former controlled 8.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 10.11 million shares worth around $20.32 million.