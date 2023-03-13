Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 16.95 million Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.97 changing hands around $17.27 or 257.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $632.08M. PRVB’s last price was a premium, traded about 54.61% off its 52-week high of $10.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was 86.73% up since then. When we look at Provention Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRVB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Provention Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Instantly PRVB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 204.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.08 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 257.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 126.77%, with the 5-day performance at 204.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is 156.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.43, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRVB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Provention Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 353.98% over the past 6 months, a 19.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Provention Bio Inc. will fall -17.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 595.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Provention Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $717k and $580k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,158.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 589.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Provention Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 3.50%.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 16.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.06% of Provention Bio Inc. shares while 46.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.24%. There are 46.26% institutions holding the Provention Bio Inc. stock share, with Sessa Capital IM, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.06% of the shares, roughly 14.88 million PRVB shares worth $66.96 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 5.77 million shares worth $25.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $9.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $15.03 million.