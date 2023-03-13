Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) : Investors Should Not Dump PTGX Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.80 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.20B. PTGX’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.52% off its 52-week high of $27.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.91, which suggests the last value was 72.14% up since then. When we look at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Instantly PTGX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 63.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.55 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 127.31%, with the 5-day performance at 63.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 45.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 180.54% over the past 6 months, a 4.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. will rise 23.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.62 million and $25.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -90.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.90%.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares while 100.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.93%. There are 100.44% institutions holding the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million PTGX shares worth $39.42 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 4.18 million shares worth $35.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.83 million shares estimated at $30.85 million under it, the former controlled 5.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $11.75 million.