Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.62 million Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.76 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.90M. MYO’s current price is a discount, trading about -527.63% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 51.32% up since then. When we look at Myomo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 887.72K.

Analysts gave the Myomo Inc. (MYO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Myomo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Instantly MYO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8690 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.94%, with the 5-day performance at 2.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) is 47.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MYO’s forecast low is $1.60 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -689.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -110.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myomo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.47% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Myomo Inc. will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Myomo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.03 million and $3.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Myomo Inc. earnings to increase by 48.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.47% per year.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 13.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.70% of Myomo Inc. shares while 61.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.26%. There are 61.12% institutions holding the Myomo Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million MYO shares worth $1.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 83910.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.