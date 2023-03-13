Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.11 or -26.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.14M. LPCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -509.68% off its 52-week high of $1.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was -16.13% down since then. When we look at Lipocine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.36K.

Analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPCN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lipocine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Instantly LPCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4629 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -26.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.70%, with the 5-day performance at -30.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is -42.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPCN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -545.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -545.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lipocine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.68% over the past 6 months, a 15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lipocine Inc. will fall -120.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -88.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lipocine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $980k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.09 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -91.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Lipocine Inc. earnings to increase by 98.10%.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.77% of Lipocine Inc. shares while 12.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.69%. There are 12.34% institutions holding the Lipocine Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 3.8 million LPCN shares worth $1.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.64% or 1.45 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $1.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $0.57 million.