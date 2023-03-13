Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)

In the last trading session, 69.05 million Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.68 changed hands at $0.62 or 30.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.09M. UNCY’s last price was a premium, traded about 16.42% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 85.07% up since then. When we look at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Analysts gave the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UNCY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Instantly UNCY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 446.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 30.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 396.30%, with the 5-day performance at 446.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 396.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UNCY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -385.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 272.22% over the past 6 months, a -41.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -327.70%.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.39% of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares while 18.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.16%. There are 18.26% institutions holding the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.72% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million UNCY shares worth $0.42 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 76645.0 shares worth $45220.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26109.0 shares estimated at $18594.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 22695.0 shares worth around $13390.0.