Let’s Dive Into The Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 23.91 million Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.67 changing hands around $0.1 or 17.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.30M. TENX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2437.31% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 32.84% up since then. When we look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.7.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8050 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 17.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.07%, with the 5-day performance at 1.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is -39.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TENX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -795.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -795.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.33% over the past 6 months, a 71.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. will rise 43.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.70%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.58% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.21%. There are 4.02% institutions holding the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.26% of the shares, roughly 98294.0 TENX shares worth $0.33 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 23953.0 shares worth $81440.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 8690.0 shares estimated at $29546.0 under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 1520.0 shares worth around $4499.0.