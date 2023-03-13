Let’s Dive Into The Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 13.83 million Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.02 changed hands at $0.71 or 54.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.29M. EUDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.8% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 48.02% up since then. When we look at Euda Health Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.02K.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Instantly EUDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 54.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.60%, with the 5-day performance at 50.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) is 37.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

EUDA Dividends

Euda Health Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.74% of Euda Health Holdings Limited shares while 34.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 125.52%. There are 34.22% institutions holding the Euda Health Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1406.0 EUDA shares worth $2316.0.

With 2778.0 shares estimated at $8056.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.