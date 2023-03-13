Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 2.47 million Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.03 or -17.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.90M. KRBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -462.5% off its 52-week high of $0.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2077 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -17.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.56%, with the 5-day performance at 5.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is -21.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. will fall -87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. earnings to increase by 16.70%.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 06 and April 10.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.84% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares while 15.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.59%. There are 15.62% institutions holding the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million KRBP shares worth $31030.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 40962.0 shares worth $11878.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 36662.0 shares estimated at $9444.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 4285.0 shares worth around $1103.0.