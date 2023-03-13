JMIA Stock Forecast 2023: Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Is Weak With A -63.4% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.09 or 2.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $296.63M. JMIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -309.48% off its 52-week high of $12.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 4.58% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.48 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.77%, with the 5-day performance at -10.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -21.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JMIA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.32 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.24 million and $42.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to decrease by -4.80%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 22.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.84%. There are 22.84% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 9.38 million JMIA shares worth $30.1 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 2.2 million shares worth $12.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $30.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.77 million.