Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.90 changing hands around $0.24 or 14.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.50M. JFBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.68% off its 52-week high of $3.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 56.32% up since then. When we look at Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.91K.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

Instantly JFBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 65.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 14.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.79%, with the 5-day performance at 65.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) is 86.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.36% of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares while 4.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.22%. There are 4.36% institutions holding the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.04% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million JFBR shares worth $0.3 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 24038.0 shares worth $24518.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.