Is Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.09 or -9.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.19M. RCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.33% off its 52-week high of $2.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 43.82% up since then. When we look at Recon Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.29K.

Analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -50.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -9.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.30%, with the 5-day performance at -50.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is -43.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCON’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1023.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1023.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.14 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Recon Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 277.20%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.10% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares while 4.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.17%. There are 4.96% institutions holding the Recon Technology Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million RCON shares worth $0.14 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 15122.0 shares worth $13470.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 15122.0 shares estimated at $13470.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.