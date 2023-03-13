Is Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.24M. OIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1385.71% off its 52-week high of $2.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14. When we look at Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Instantly OIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1664 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -7.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.63%, with the 5-day performance at -6.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) is -22.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OIG’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 326.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.05 million and $70.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 118.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. earnings to increase by 15.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.71% of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. shares while 14.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.39%. There are 14.31% institutions holding the Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million OIG shares worth $1.74 million.

Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 2.85 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $1.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $0.55 million.