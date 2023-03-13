Is Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.37 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. MAXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.77% off its 52-week high of $28.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.85, which suggests the last value was 67.67% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.51K.

Analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MAXN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.95 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.42%, with the 5-day performance at 46.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 34.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXN’s forecast low is $21.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.37% over the past 6 months, a 79.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. will rise 29.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $315.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $309.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221.48 million and $223.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.80%.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 22.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.30% of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares while 39.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.04%. There are 39.06% institutions holding the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million MAXN shares worth $51.64 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 1.99 million shares worth $47.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $18.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $9.09 million.