Is Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.30 changed hands at -$0.32 or -3.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.29B. DADA’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.83% off its 52-week high of $15.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 64.1% up since then. When we look at Dada Nexus Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DADA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.19 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -3.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.08%, with the 5-day performance at -18.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is -34.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DADA’s forecast low is $85.02 with $139.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1579.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -924.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dada Nexus Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.52% over the past 6 months, a 123.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dada Nexus Limited will rise 61.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $394.31 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Dada Nexus Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $397.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $282.36 million and $281.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Dada Nexus Limited earnings to increase by 23.90%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of Dada Nexus Limited shares while 20.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.37%. There are 20.79% institutions holding the Dada Nexus Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.80% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million DADA shares worth $45.89 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.79% or 7.12 million shares worth $49.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 3.42 million shares estimated at $10.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $13.09 million.