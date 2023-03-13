Is Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.70 changing hands around $0.14 or 3.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $788.79M. ARDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.43% off its 52-week high of $4.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 86.76% up since then. When we look at Ardelyx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARDX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ardelyx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.14 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.82%, with the 5-day performance at -5.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 11.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARDX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardelyx Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 176.11% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ardelyx Inc. will rise 52.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.61 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ardelyx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $13.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $468k and $2.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,167.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 438.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ardelyx Inc. earnings to increase by 72.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.50% of Ardelyx Inc. shares while 39.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.27%. There are 39.67% institutions holding the Ardelyx Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 19.77 million ARDX shares worth $74.25 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 10.38 million shares worth $38.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 3.89 million shares estimated at $14.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $11.05 million.