Is Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 2.1 million Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.65 changing hands around $0.15 or 10.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $502.90M. AGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -104.24% off its 52-week high of $3.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 24.24% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

Analysts gave the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGEN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agenus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 10.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.04%, with the 5-day performance at -10.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -28.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGEN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -403.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -203.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agenus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.48% over the past 6 months, a -627.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agenus Inc. will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -69.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Agenus Inc. earnings to increase by 90.00%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.65% of Agenus Inc. shares while 65.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.36%. There are 65.38% institutions holding the Agenus Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 26.32 million AGEN shares worth $53.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 22.85 million shares worth $46.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.75 million shares estimated at $40.21 million under it, the former controlled 5.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 7.34 million shares worth around $15.06 million.