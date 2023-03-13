Investor Confidence Inclines As PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Shares Gain $0.12

In the last trading session, 1.28 million PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.65 changed hands at $0.12 or 7.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.40M. PXMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -535.15% off its 52-week high of $10.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 17.58% up since then. When we look at PaxMedica Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.83K.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Instantly PXMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.72%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is -50.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for PaxMedica Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.00%.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.31% of PaxMedica Inc. shares while 0.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.78%. There are 0.56% institutions holding the PaxMedica Inc. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 33404.0 PXMD shares worth $67810.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 18025.0 shares worth $43260.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.