Investing In SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.53 million SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at -$0.21 or -8.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $402.99M. SLQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.06% off its 52-week high of $3.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 76.92% up since then. When we look at SelectQuote Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Analysts gave the SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SLQT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SelectQuote Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.94 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -8.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 228.92%, with the 5-day performance at -20.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is 46.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SelectQuote Inc. will fall -225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260.68 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SelectQuote Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $192.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $275.11 million and $139.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for SelectQuote Inc. earnings to decrease by -340.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.70% per year.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.48% of SelectQuote Inc. shares while 50.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.51%. There are 50.33% institutions holding the SelectQuote Inc. stock share, with Brookside Equity Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 17.68 million SLQT shares worth $39.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 9.24 million shares worth $20.43 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $9.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $6.76 million.