InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changing hands around $0.05 or 4.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.50M. INM’s current price is a discount, trading about -3127.27% off its 52-week high of $35.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 16.36% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 672.68K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.79%, with the 5-day performance at -10.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -42.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 359.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $321k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5k and $4k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6,320.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12,400.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.80%. The 2023 estimates are for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 12.60%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 20.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.60%. There are 20.51% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.61% of the shares, roughly 90000.0 INM shares worth $0.59 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 15284.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 556.0 shares estimated at $1473.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.