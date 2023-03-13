iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $4.90 changed hands at -$0.36 or -6.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $753.52M. IHRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.96% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 10.61% up since then. When we look at iHeartMedia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.33K.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Instantly IHRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.02 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -6.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.07%, with the 5-day performance at -7.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is -37.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.99 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iHeartMedia Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.68% over the past 6 months, a 88.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iHeartMedia Inc. will fall -42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that iHeartMedia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $826.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion and $843.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2023 estimates are for iHeartMedia Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.80% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares while 101.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.75%. There are 101.81% institutions holding the iHeartMedia Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 39.83% of the shares, roughly 22.66 million IHRT shares worth $166.08 million.

Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 31.89% or 18.14 million shares worth $132.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.03 million shares estimated at $66.18 million under it, the former controlled 15.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 5.77% of the shares, roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $24.05 million.