Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$0.15 or -9.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.30M. HYPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.52% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 54.97% up since then. When we look at Hyperfine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYPR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyperfine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Instantly HYPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -9.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) is 23.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYPR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyperfine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.05% over the past 6 months, a 93.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.25 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyperfine Inc. earnings to decrease by -176.80%.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.98% of Hyperfine Inc. shares while 29.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.24%. There are 29.99% institutions holding the Hyperfine Inc. stock share, with Healthcor Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million HYPR shares worth $2.23 million.

SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.02 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.19 million.