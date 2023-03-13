GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.15 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.09B. GTLB’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.72% off its 52-week high of $70.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.74, which suggests the last value was 30.37% up since then. When we look at GitLab Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Instantly GTLB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.12 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.84%, with the 5-day performance at -13.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is 4.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GitLab Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.86% over the past 6 months, a 51.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GitLab Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.91 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that GitLab Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $127.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.8 million and $87.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for GitLab Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.10% per year.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 13.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of GitLab Inc. shares while 85.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.01%. There are 85.95% institutions holding the GitLab Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million GTLB shares worth $500.6 million.

August Capital Management VII, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 8.87 million shares worth $454.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $92.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $70.92 million.