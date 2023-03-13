Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.19 million Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.36 or -28.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.80M. FRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2028.09% off its 52-week high of $18.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was -35.96% down since then. When we look at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.04K.

Analysts gave the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

Instantly FRTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -49.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.1400 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -28.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.79%, with the 5-day performance at -49.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) is -57.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRTX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1248.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1248.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,729.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $104k and $92k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,303.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 443.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.40%.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. shares while 5.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.12%. There are 5.06% institutions holding the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 65000.0 FRTX shares worth $57732.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 27779.0 shares worth $24673.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 27779.0 shares estimated at $24673.0 under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 7100.0 shares worth around $6306.0.