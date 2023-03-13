Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -2464.1 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $105.10M. CYBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -192.31% off its 52-week high of $1.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Cybin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4450 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.83%, with the 5-day performance at -12.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is -11.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYBN’s forecast low is $1.12 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2464.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -187.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cybin Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.62% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cybin Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Cybin Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.50%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.84% of Cybin Inc. shares while 10.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.68%. There are 10.70% institutions holding the Cybin Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 10.45 million CYBN shares worth $5.06 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 2.63 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 1.68 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares.