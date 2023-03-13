Could Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at -$0.16 or -5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138.30M. TUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -615.25% off its 52-week high of $21.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was -1.69% down since then. When we look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.85 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.74%, with the 5-day performance at -23.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -27.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tupperware Brands Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.82% over the past 6 months, a 52.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tupperware Brands Corporation will fall -39.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $294.42 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tupperware Brands Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $266.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $394.9 million and $348.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings to increase by 38.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.53% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 66.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.46%. There are 66.21% institutions holding the Tupperware Brands Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 6.58 million TUP shares worth $43.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 3.0 million shares worth $19.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $6.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $8.34 million.