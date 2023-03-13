Home  »  Science   »  Could Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Post ...

Could Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.86 million Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.67 changed hands at -$0.52 or -3.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $222.36M. LUNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -767.9% off its 52-week high of $136.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.55, which suggests the last value was 45.44% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Machines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LUNR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.75 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.70%, with the 5-day performance at -3.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 50.10% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LUNR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.66% for it to hit the projected low.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

