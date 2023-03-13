Could Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $688.51M. ACHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.45% off its 52-week high of $5.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 44.52% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.24 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.42%, with the 5-day performance at -3.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is 10.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Archer Aviation Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.43% over the past 6 months, a -42.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Archer Aviation Inc. will fall -82.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Archer Aviation Inc. earnings to decrease by -742.70%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.06% of Archer Aviation Inc. shares while 40.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.97%. There are 40.82% institutions holding the Archer Aviation Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 11.38 million ACHR shares worth $33.22 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 8.92 million shares worth $26.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 7.04 million shares estimated at $20.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million shares worth around $15.56 million.