Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.41 or 30.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $351.50M. CIFR’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.75% off its 52-week high of $3.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 78.03% up since then. When we look at Cipher Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CIFR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cipher Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 30.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 208.64%, with the 5-day performance at 9.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 14.09% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CIFR’s forecast low is $2.70 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cipher Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $22 million.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.43% of Cipher Mining Inc. shares while 10.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.19%. There are 10.64% institutions holding the Cipher Mining Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 10.24 million CIFR shares worth $12.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 3.02 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. With 3.04 million shares estimated at $3.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $3.01 million.

