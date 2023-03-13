Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.88 changing hands around $0.08 or 2.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $493.81M. CERS’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.6% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 18.06% up since then. When we look at Cerus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.10%, with the 5-day performance at 2.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is -4.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.8 days.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.60% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.83 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cerus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $42.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.44 million and $41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Cerus Corporation earnings to increase by 23.70%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of Cerus Corporation shares while 81.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.72%. There are 81.87% institutions holding the Cerus Corporation stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 16.07 million CERS shares worth $46.52 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 15.86 million shares worth $45.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 11.06 million shares estimated at $32.02 million under it, the former controlled 6.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 4.99% of the shares, roughly 8.85 million shares worth around $25.62 million.